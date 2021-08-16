An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Senior Software Developer (Back Office) who are eager to join my clients’ software development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.
As a Senior Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of C# developers who are responsible for critical business processes.
KPA’s Include:
- Database design and development
- User interface design and development
- Software development and unit testing
- Mentoring Junior Developers
- Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
- Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
- Provide third line support to Operations on occasion
- Research and investigate new technologies
- Log analytics Functional Competencies:
- Databases:
MS SQL Server
- Software:
C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT
Behavioural Competencies:
- Information gathering and problem analysis
- Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
- Creating and Innovating
- Quality and Detail orientation
- Planning and Organising
- Team Focus
- Strong analytical, written and verbal skills
- Understand that software development is about more than just writing code
Qualifications:
- 3 Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/ B Tech Information Technology) from a recognized institution
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a software development role and environment
- Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
- Software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC
- Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA
- Experience in Financial Transactional systems would be beneficial
- Bonus: Experience in New Relic and ELK Stack and working with Agile teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects
