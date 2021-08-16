Senior Software Developer

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Senior Software Developer (Back Office) who are eager to join my clients’ software development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.

As a Senior Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of C# developers who are responsible for critical business processes.

KPA’s Include:

Database design and development

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Mentoring Junior Developers

Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

Provide third line support to Operations on occasion

Research and investigate new technologies

Log analytics Functional Competencies:

Databases:

MS SQL Server

Software:

C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT

Behavioural Competencies:

Information gathering and problem analysis

Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise

Creating and Innovating

Quality and Detail orientation

Planning and Organising

Team Focus

Strong analytical, written and verbal skills

Understand that software development is about more than just writing code

Qualifications:

3 Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/ B Tech Information Technology) from a recognized institution

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a software development role and environment

Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Experience in Financial Transactional systems would be beneficial

Bonus: Experience in New Relic and ELK Stack and working with Agile teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Agile Development

MVC

ASP NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Independent Credit Provider

