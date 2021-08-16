Senior Software Developer

Aug 16, 2021

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Senior Software Developer (Back Office) who are eager to join my clients’ software development team. Their environment is fast moving, focused, structured and collaborative.

As a Senior Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of C# developers who are responsible for critical business processes.

KPA’s Include:

  • Database design and development
  • User interface design and development
  • Software development and unit testing
  • Mentoring Junior Developers
  • Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
  • Provide third line support to Operations on occasion
  • Research and investigate new technologies
  • Log analytics Functional Competencies:
  • Databases:

MS SQL Server

  • Software:

C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Information gathering and problem analysis
  • Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Quality and Detail orientation
  • Planning and Organising
  • Team Focus
  • Strong analytical, written and verbal skills
  • Understand that software development is about more than just writing code

Qualifications:

  • 3 Year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/ B Tech Information Technology) from a recognized institution

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a software development role and environment
  • Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
  • Software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC
  • Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA
  • Experience in Financial Transactional systems would be beneficial
  • Bonus: Experience in New Relic and ELK Stack and working with Agile teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Agile Development
  • MVC
  • ASP NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Independent Credit Provider

