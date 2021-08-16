Senior UWP C# Developer

Aug 16, 2021

Minimum Qualifications

  • Applicable, 3 year BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7.

Advantages Qualifications

  • Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Specific Technology Experience

REQUIRED

  • Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including
  • Generics and Lambda expressions
  • LINQ
  • Asynchronous programming
  • Knowledge and experience with:
  • UWP (Universal Windows Platform) – preferred
  • XAML
  • .Net Core 3.1
  • LINQ, Lambda expressions
  • Web API client – knowledge
  • Prism and DI (Dependency Injection)
  • Version Control (Git)
  • Experience with the end to end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps).
  • Experience with Azure
  • Experience with Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store
  • Understanding of OpenAPI initiative

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • UWP
  • WPF

Learn more/Apply for this position