Software Developer

An opportunity is available for a Software Developer in the origination workstream. The purpose of the Software Developer, is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes and develop, maintain and support software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

KPA’s Include:

Business requirements

Identification and definition problems.

Display a logical approach and understanding of requirements.

Display strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualize processes and outcomes.

Technical documentation and Knowledge base

Document technical requirements with clarity to enable correct implementation of the required solution.

Continually document current and improved system processes on WIKI to ensure knowledge share.

Software Development

Implementation of solutions in compliance to quality standards, optimization of code supporting innovation.

Ensure constant improvement of existing system processes and performance.

Collaboration with colleagues to implement technical designs.

Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase.

Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.

Development Testing

Ensure accuracy of unit testing.

Ensure completeness of unit testing.

Ensure early detection of problems. Head: Software Development Origination Software Developer

Automation of unit tests.

Innovation and Subject matter expert

Enhancing applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations, designing and implementing systems.

Participate and contribute to competency forums as participant.

Active participant in Delivery team

Active participation in team ceremonies.

Team player and collaborative

Self-motivated, Self-organized, Punctual

2nd/3rd line support to business

Functional Competencies

Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

Competency: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, Restful, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Angular5, Node.js, Bootstrap, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio 2017/2019, TFS 2015/2017

Behavioural Competencies

Pro-active and collaborative

Planning and Organizing

Work under pressure and to meet deadlines

Self-Development and strong problem-solving ability

Work within a team as well as independently

Excellent attention to detail

Concern for order, quality and accuracy

Qualification

3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred

Experience

3+ years relevant software development experience

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Development

MS SQL Server

MySQL

Agile

C#

Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

independent credit providers

Learn more/Apply for this position