Software Developer

Aug 16, 2021

An opportunity is available for a Software Developer in the origination workstream. The purpose of the Software Developer, is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes and develop, maintain and support software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

KPA’s Include:

  • Business requirements
  • Identification and definition problems.
  • Display a logical approach and understanding of requirements.
  • Display strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualize processes and outcomes.
  • Technical documentation and Knowledge base
  • Document technical requirements with clarity to enable correct implementation of the required solution.
  • Continually document current and improved system processes on WIKI to ensure knowledge share.
  • Software Development
  • Implementation of solutions in compliance to quality standards, optimization of code supporting innovation.
  • Ensure constant improvement of existing system processes and performance.
  • Collaboration with colleagues to implement technical designs.
  • Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase.
  • Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.
  • Development Testing
  • Ensure accuracy of unit testing.
  • Ensure completeness of unit testing.
  • Ensure early detection of problems. Head: Software Development Origination Software Developer
  • Automation of unit tests.
  • Innovation and Subject matter expert
  • Enhancing applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations, designing and implementing systems.
  • Participate and contribute to competency forums as participant.
  • Active participant in Delivery team
  • Active participation in team ceremonies.
  • Team player and collaborative
  • Self-motivated, Self-organized, Punctual
  • 2nd/3rd line support to business

Functional Competencies
Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects
Competency: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, Restful, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Angular5, Node.js, Bootstrap, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio 2017/2019, TFS 2015/2017

Behavioural Competencies

  • Pro-active and collaborative
  • Planning and Organizing
  • Work under pressure and to meet deadlines
  • Self-Development and strong problem-solving ability
  • Work within a team as well as independently
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Concern for order, quality and accuracy

Qualification

  • 3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred

Experience

  • 3+ years relevant software development experience

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • MS SQL Server
  • MySQL
  • Agile
  • C#
  • Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

independent credit providers

