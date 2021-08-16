An opportunity is available for a Software Developer in the origination workstream. The purpose of the Software Developer, is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes and develop, maintain and support software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.
KPA’s Include:
- Business requirements
- Identification and definition problems.
- Display a logical approach and understanding of requirements.
- Display strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualize processes and outcomes.
- Technical documentation and Knowledge base
- Document technical requirements with clarity to enable correct implementation of the required solution.
- Continually document current and improved system processes on WIKI to ensure knowledge share.
- Software Development
- Implementation of solutions in compliance to quality standards, optimization of code supporting innovation.
- Ensure constant improvement of existing system processes and performance.
- Collaboration with colleagues to implement technical designs.
- Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues and debugging a large codebase.
- Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.
- Development Testing
- Ensure accuracy of unit testing.
- Ensure completeness of unit testing.
- Ensure early detection of problems. Head: Software Development Origination Software Developer
- Automation of unit tests.
- Innovation and Subject matter expert
- Enhancing applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations, designing and implementing systems.
- Participate and contribute to competency forums as participant.
- Active participant in Delivery team
- Active participation in team ceremonies.
- Team player and collaborative
- Self-motivated, Self-organized, Punctual
- 2nd/3rd line support to business
Functional Competencies
Databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL
Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects
Competency: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, Restful, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Angular5, Node.js, Bootstrap, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio 2017/2019, TFS 2015/2017
Behavioural Competencies
- Pro-active and collaborative
- Planning and Organizing
- Work under pressure and to meet deadlines
- Self-Development and strong problem-solving ability
- Work within a team as well as independently
- Excellent attention to detail
- Concern for order, quality and accuracy
Qualification
- 3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred
Experience
- 3+ years relevant software development experience
