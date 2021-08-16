Software Engineer at HeadByte

Aug 16, 2021

In anticipation of upcoming projects, we are currently accepting applications for these future openings as per the skills listed below.

Required Skills:

  • Database programming skills – Oracle, Microsoft, AWS
  • Thorough knowledge of operating systems – Windows, Unix or Linux. Scripting skills in shell and batch and/or Python, bash are a plus.
  • Experience with some supply chain planning/replenishment/execution solutions (e.g. Oracle / Blue Yonder / i2 etc ) would be a good addition.
  • Knowledge of Cloud architectures
  • Next-Gen Skills awareness or interest in – Data Science, AI/ML, Other

Professional Attributes:

  • Excellent communication, Inter-personal, Analytical and Problem-solving skills
  • Excellent organization and project documentation skills
  • Meticulous planning with attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
  • Retail Industry experience advantageous
  • COTS/ERP deployments experience advantageous
  • Consulting experience advantageous

Roles We Will Be Looking To Fill:

  • Software Developers/Engineers
  • Technical Analysts
  • Technical Consultants
  • Business/Functional Consultants

Please submit CVs to [Email Address Removed] using Blue Yonder in the subject line.

About The Employer:

INITIALLY STARTED AS A BROADER SERVICES COMPANY, HEADBYTE HAS FORGED ITS WAY INTO A SPECIALIST ENTERPRISE-LEVEL APPLICATIONS SOLUTIONS COMPANY WITH GLOBAL EXPERTISE AND PARTNERSHIPS. WE’VE GROWN THROUGH A FOCUSED EFFORT ON CUSTOMER DEDICATION, INNOVATION AND PASSION.

HeadByte is a proud BBBEE Level 1 contributor to South African businesses with a strong CSI presence through various academic and developmental initiatives.

