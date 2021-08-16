Software Engineer at HeadByte

In anticipation of upcoming projects, we are currently accepting applications for these future openings as per the skills listed below.
Required Skills:
- Database programming skills – Oracle, Microsoft, AWS
- Thorough knowledge of operating systems – Windows, Unix or Linux. Scripting skills in shell and batch and/or Python, bash are a plus.
- Experience with some supply chain planning/replenishment/execution solutions (e.g. Oracle / Blue Yonder / i2 etc ) would be a good addition.
- Knowledge of Cloud architectures
- Next-Gen Skills awareness or interest in – Data Science, AI/ML, Other
Professional Attributes:
- Excellent communication, Inter-personal, Analytical and Problem-solving skills
- Excellent organization and project documentation skills
- Meticulous planning with attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
- Retail Industry experience advantageous
- COTS/ERP deployments experience advantageous
- Consulting experience advantageous
Roles We Will Be Looking To Fill:
- Software Developers/Engineers
- Technical Analysts
- Technical Consultants
- Business/Functional Consultants
Please submit CVs to [Email Address Removed] using Blue Yonder in the subject line.
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- AWS
- Blue Yonder
- Windows Programming
- Python
- Data Science
- AI/ML
About The Employer:
INITIALLY STARTED AS A BROADER SERVICES COMPANY, HEADBYTE HAS FORGED ITS WAY INTO A SPECIALIST ENTERPRISE-LEVEL APPLICATIONS SOLUTIONS COMPANY WITH GLOBAL EXPERTISE AND PARTNERSHIPS. WE’VE GROWN THROUGH A FOCUSED EFFORT ON CUSTOMER DEDICATION, INNOVATION AND PASSION.
HeadByte is a proud BBBEE Level 1 contributor to South African businesses with a strong CSI presence through various academic and developmental initiatives.