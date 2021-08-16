Software Engineer at HeadByte

In anticipation of upcoming projects, we are currently accepting applications for these future openings as per the skills listed below.

Required Skills:

Database programming skills – Oracle, Microsoft, AWS

Thorough knowledge of operating systems – Windows, Unix or Linux. Scripting skills in shell and batch and/or Python, bash are a plus.

Experience with some supply chain planning/replenishment/execution solutions (e.g. Oracle / Blue Yonder / i2 etc ) would be a good addition.

Knowledge of Cloud architectures

Next-Gen Skills awareness or interest in – Data Science, AI/ML, Other

Professional Attributes:

Excellent communication, Inter-personal, Analytical and Problem-solving skills

Excellent organization and project documentation skills

Meticulous planning with attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Retail Industry experience advantageous

COTS/ERP deployments experience advantageous

Consulting experience advantageous

Roles We Will Be Looking To Fill:

Software Developers/Engineers

Technical Analysts

Technical Consultants

Business/Functional Consultants

About The Employer:

INITIALLY STARTED AS A BROADER SERVICES COMPANY, HEADBYTE HAS FORGED ITS WAY INTO A SPECIALIST ENTERPRISE-LEVEL APPLICATIONS SOLUTIONS COMPANY WITH GLOBAL EXPERTISE AND PARTNERSHIPS. WE’VE GROWN THROUGH A FOCUSED EFFORT ON CUSTOMER DEDICATION, INNOVATION AND PASSION.

HeadByte is a proud BBBEE Level 1 contributor to South African businesses with a strong CSI presence through various academic and developmental initiatives.

