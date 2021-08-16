Solution Architect at Saratoga Software

We’re looking for a skilled solution architect to join our consulting team of technology experts. The solution architect will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile project environment.

Key responsibilities

Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions that meet the needs of the business while adhering to existing enterprise architecture.

Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed

Help define technical processes and standards

Provide guidance to Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, Testers and Developers through analysis, design, development, and implementation

Develop software and implement enhancements as part of a team

Keeping up to date with new technologies, trends and where applicable the introduction of these to your team(s) and/or organisation as a whole

Act as a bridge between Business, External Teams, and your team; the SA (Solution Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project lifecycles

Help drive delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to

Drive continuous improvements (both technical and non-technical)

Interact with clients, account and project management relating to:

Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements

Technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential:

8+ years hands on development experience

Solid understanding of

the SDLC within an Agile environment

Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)

OO design principles (SOLID)

Source Control (preferably GIT)

Continuous Integration & Delivery Practices

Integration Patterns and Technologies and Standards (SOAP, REST)

Knowledge of Cloud Platforms (i.e AWS or AZURE)

Advantageous:

SCRUM, KANBAN

ArchiMate, TOGAF

AWS, AZURE, GCP

Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift

Cloud Certification (AWS)

Exposure to financial services industry preferable

Attributes

Good communication with clients/operational managers – listening and providing answers

Strong problem solving skills

Ability to build good relationships with clients/operational managers and colleagues

Ability to gather and assimilate information

Up to date knowledge of technical applications

Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice

Ability to be adaptable and prioritise accordingly

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to think ahead and anticipate problems, issues and solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Desired Skills:

AWS

Azure

Solution Implementation

Application Design

Solution Architecture

Application Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.

Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

