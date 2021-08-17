Augmented Reality Game Developer

Aug 17, 2021

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
Undergraduate degree Technical / Bachelor’s degree with elements of computer science and User Interface design or BEng with coding. This could include:

  • BEngSc in Digital Arts (Game Design),
  • BTech IT Multimedia or
  • BA Digital Arts (Game Design)
  • Bachelor’s in Computer Science,
  • Bachelor’s in Graphic Software/ Design,
  • Design Engineering

Industry experience

  • Exposure to an industrial equipment environment with 1 – 2 years’ working experience in mining, product manufacturing, maintenance/ servicing sectors

Work Experience & Skills

  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in in/with project management following the Agile methodology
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in JavaScript, Angular JS, and CSS programming
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in User Experience (UX) Design
  • Experience working with software platforms for creating Augmented or Virtual Reality Apps such as Unity and Vuforia (Advantageous)
  • Good presentation skills
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite
  • Access to reliable transport
  • Availability for occasional business travel

Duties
Solution Development and Delivery

  • Design, configure and customize functional and technical AR solution requirements, aligned with client needs
  • Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an ad hoc or as part of an agreed SOW
  • Developing AR solutions for the customer using AR software platforms with JavaScript and CSS
  • Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios
  • Plan, manage and perform customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from AR software.
  • Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption
  • Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved
  • Installation and configuration of software for customers use

Pre-sales Technical Requirements

  • Analyze client requirements, contributing to the design of the required AR Technology Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW)
  • Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof of Value / Concept and business case development
  • Develop and present technical presentations and customized demonstrations of Augmented Reality Solutions to prospects and customers

Solution Maintenance and Customer Support

  • Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions
  • Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance
  • Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance
  • Provide end-user support of the software and solution
  • Supporting the P1 Support Desk with specialist knowledge on AR and related products
  • Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments, etc.

Business Growth

  • Contribute to the growth of P1’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training, and maintenance (support) sales.

Desired Skills:

  • Game Design
  • Game Development
  • Augmented Reality
  • JavaScript
  • Angular JS
  • UX Design
  • User Experience
  • AR Software
  • Vuforia
  • Unity

