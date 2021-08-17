Augmented Reality Game Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
Undergraduate degree Technical / Bachelor’s degree with elements of computer science and User Interface design or BEng with coding. This could include:
- BEngSc in Digital Arts (Game Design),
- BTech IT Multimedia or
- BA Digital Arts (Game Design)
- Bachelor’s in Computer Science,
- Bachelor’s in Graphic Software/ Design,
- Design Engineering
Industry experience
- Exposure to an industrial equipment environment with 1 – 2 years’ working experience in mining, product manufacturing, maintenance/ servicing sectors
Work Experience & Skills
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in in/with project management following the Agile methodology
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in JavaScript, Angular JS, and CSS programming
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in User Experience (UX) Design
- Experience working with software platforms for creating Augmented or Virtual Reality Apps such as Unity and Vuforia (Advantageous)
- Good presentation skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite
- Access to reliable transport
- Availability for occasional business travel
Duties
Solution Development and Delivery
- Design, configure and customize functional and technical AR solution requirements, aligned with client needs
- Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an ad hoc or as part of an agreed SOW
- Developing AR solutions for the customer using AR software platforms with JavaScript and CSS
- Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios
- Plan, manage and perform customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from AR software.
- Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption
- Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved
- Installation and configuration of software for customers use
Pre-sales Technical Requirements
- Analyze client requirements, contributing to the design of the required AR Technology Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW)
- Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof of Value / Concept and business case development
- Develop and present technical presentations and customized demonstrations of Augmented Reality Solutions to prospects and customers
Solution Maintenance and Customer Support
- Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions
- Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance
- Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance
- Provide end-user support of the software and solution
- Supporting the P1 Support Desk with specialist knowledge on AR and related products
- Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments, etc.
Business Growth
- Contribute to the growth of P1’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training, and maintenance (support) sales.
Desired Skills:
- Game Design
- Game Development
- Augmented Reality
- JavaScript
- Angular JS
- UX Design
- User Experience
- AR Software
- Vuforia
- Unity