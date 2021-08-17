Augmented Reality Game Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree Technical / Bachelor’s degree with elements of computer science and User Interface design or BEng with coding. This could include:

BEngSc in Digital Arts (Game Design),

BTech IT Multimedia or

BA Digital Arts (Game Design)

Bachelor’s in Computer Science,

Bachelor’s in Graphic Software/ Design,

Design Engineering

Industry experience

Exposure to an industrial equipment environment with 1 – 2 years’ working experience in mining, product manufacturing, maintenance/ servicing sectors

Work Experience & Skills

1 – 2 years’ experience in in/with project management following the Agile methodology

1 – 2 years’ experience in JavaScript, Angular JS, and CSS programming

1 – 2 years’ experience in User Experience (UX) Design

Experience working with software platforms for creating Augmented or Virtual Reality Apps such as Unity and Vuforia (Advantageous)

Good presentation skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite

Access to reliable transport

Availability for occasional business travel

Duties

Solution Development and Delivery

Design, configure and customize functional and technical AR solution requirements, aligned with client needs

Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an ad hoc or as part of an agreed SOW

Developing AR solutions for the customer using AR software platforms with JavaScript and CSS

Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios

Plan, manage and perform customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from AR software.

Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption

Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved

Installation and configuration of software for customers use

Pre-sales Technical Requirements

Analyze client requirements, contributing to the design of the required AR Technology Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW)

Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof of Value / Concept and business case development

Develop and present technical presentations and customized demonstrations of Augmented Reality Solutions to prospects and customers

Solution Maintenance and Customer Support

Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions

Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance

Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance

Provide end-user support of the software and solution

Supporting the P1 Support Desk with specialist knowledge on AR and related products

Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments, etc.

Business Growth

Contribute to the growth of P1’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training, and maintenance (support) sales.

