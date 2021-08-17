Big Data Engineer – Remote at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently looking to add experienced Big Data Engineers to our team working remotely for one of the major banks in South [URL Removed] we require for this role is as follows:
- 5+ Years experience as a Big Data Engineer
- Azure experience essential
- Hadoop experience essential
- Parquet experience essential
- Sqoop experience essential
- HDFS experience essential
- Financial services experience is preferred
- 5+ years experience as a big data engineer and proficient with pipeline design and development in a cloud environment
The role is currently a 6-month contract with long term opportunities contracts get extended for 6 months at a time.