Big Data Engineer – Remote at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently looking to add experienced Big Data Engineers to our team working remotely for one of the major banks in South [URL Removed] we require for this role is as follows:

5+ Years experience as a Big Data Engineer

Azure experience essential

Hadoop experience essential

Parquet experience essential

Sqoop experience essential

HDFS experience essential

Financial services experience is preferred

5+ years experience as a big data engineer and proficient with pipeline design and development in a cloud environment

The role is currently a 6-month contract with long term opportunities contracts get extended for 6 months at a time.

