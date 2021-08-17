Data Engineer – Remote at Datonomy Solutions

We are currently looking to add experienced Data Engineers to our team working remotely for one of the major banks in South Africa.What we require for this role is as follows:

Ab Initio is a must

Financial services experience is preferred

5+ years experience as a data engineer/developer working on Ab Initio projects

Azureexperience

Sqoopexperience

Hadoopexperience

HDFSexperience

The role is currently a 6-month contract with long term opportunities contracts get extended for 6 months at a time.

