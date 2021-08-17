Senior Business Analyst – Johannesburg – up to R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A disruptive and innovative beverage company in South Africa on an upward growth curve is looking to hire the services of an expert level Senior Business Analyst to join their Proudly South African firm.

The successful candidate will be required to conduct the task of understanding business change needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements.

Requirements:

BSC Degree in Computer Science or BCom (Equivalent experience)

Industrial Engineer (Preferred)

8 years’ Experience in business analysis, process analysis

SQL Expertise

Dynamics NAV Expertise

Advanced Excel Skills

FMCG Experience (Highly advantageous)

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software/ system design and development.

Reference Number for this position is NN53536 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R800K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL Expertise

Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position