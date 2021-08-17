Senior Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, headquartered in Ireland, is in search of a Senior Software Engineer with extensive C# .NET experience to join the growing Software Engineering team. The position can be remote or with an option to relocate to Ireland.Client DetailsOur client is a global Fintech company with offices in 16 locations across the world, assisting clients across 100 different counties and currently growing their Software Engineering teams at present.DescriptionThe Senior Software Engineer would be required to work on your own initiative and produce robust, high quality code under the guidance of the other developers within the team. Ensure all QA procedures are satisfied in terms of process and documentation. Develop new features within the application. Fix bugs assigned to you by the development manager. The software team produces high quality web applications for participants and administrators of Equity/Share plans, across multiple countries and languages. The company uses some of the latest Microsoft technologies, and aim to keep the team up-to-date with new technology releases.ProfileExperience and Qualifications:

8+ year’s development experience.

A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field.

Ability to lead and influence team members to produce best in class software.

Strong C# (.NET 3.5/4) – we consider some Java candidates also if some .Net experience is present

Experience in Test Frameworks such as Moq/xUnit.

Use of G.I.T in Development activity.

Strong TSQL / SQL Server Knowledge

MVC 3/4/5 ASP.NET

Expert understanding of Design Patterns

Extensive Software Analysis and Design experience

Extensive experience with RESTful API’s, including Web API and Swagger (OpenAPI)

Scrum Methodology – preferably with Agile Certification (CSM, PSM)

Advanced knowledge of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Frameworks

OAuth2 / OpenID / SSO via SAML 2.0

Job OfferThe position is either a 12 Month Fixed term contract with the possibility of an extension or an opportunity to relocate to Ireland on a Critical Skills [URL Removed] – R800,000 CTC per annum to R1,200,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global Fintech company

Learn more/Apply for this position