Senior Web Developer – Team Leader at Humanity SA

- A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field.
- At least six years’ working experience as a web developer.
- Experience in the development of software using C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API development.
- An understanding and exposure to CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, search engine optimisation, and subscription-modelled businesses.
- Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills.
- Excellent personal organisation skills and the ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
- A solid understanding of web design and development principles.
- In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
- Knowledge of Google Cloud Platform.
- A good understanding of GIT version control.
- A portfolio of web design and projects you’ve worked on.
- Flexibility in the workplace.
Candidate experience
- Experience in managing people and the ability to lead others.
- Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.
- Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment.
- Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.
- Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.
- Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges.
- Comfortable working without routine supervision.
- A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Python
- Google Cloud Platform
- cloud
- Javascript
- HTML
- CI/CD
- Automation
- UX design tools.
- Linux Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client that is a prominent player in the traditional and digital media industry is looking for a Senior Web Developer Team Leader to lead their DevOps Team.