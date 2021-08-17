Senior Web Developer – Team Leader at Humanity SA

Aug 17, 2021

  • A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field.
  • At least six years’ working experience as a web developer.
  • Experience in the development of software using C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API development.
  • An understanding and exposure to CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, search engine optimisation, and subscription-modelled businesses.
  • Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills.
  • Excellent personal organisation skills and the ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
  • A solid understanding of web design and development principles.
  • In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
  • Knowledge of Google Cloud Platform.
  • A good understanding of GIT version control.
  • A portfolio of web design and projects you’ve worked on.
  • Flexibility in the workplace.

Candidate experience

  • Experience in managing people and the ability to lead others.
  • Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.
  • Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment.
  • Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.
  • Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.
  • Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges.
  • Comfortable working without routine supervision.
  • A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Python
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • cloud
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CI/CD
  • Automation
  • UX design tools.
  • Linux Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client that is a prominent player in the traditional and digital media industry is looking for a Senior Web Developer Team Leader to lead their DevOps Team.

Learn more/Apply for this position