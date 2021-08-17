Senior Web Developer – Team Leader at Humanity SA

A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a similar field.

At least six years’ working experience as a web developer.

Experience in the development of software using C#, Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, API development.

An understanding and exposure to CI/CD, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, search engine optimisation, and subscription-modelled businesses.

Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills.

Excellent personal organisation skills and the ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.

A solid understanding of web design and development principles.

In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.

Knowledge of Google Cloud Platform.

A good understanding of GIT version control.

A portfolio of web design and projects you’ve worked on.

Flexibility in the workplace.

Candidate experience

Experience in managing people and the ability to lead others.

Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.

Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment.

Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.

Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.

Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges.

Comfortable working without routine supervision.

A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.

Desired Skills:

C#

Python

Google Cloud Platform

cloud

Javascript

HTML

CI/CD

Automation

UX design tools.

Linux Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client that is a prominent player in the traditional and digital media industry is looking for a Senior Web Developer Team Leader to lead their DevOps Team.

