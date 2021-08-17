Solutions Architect

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

Alignment landscape with enterprise architectural methodology and model.

Identification, evaluation, solutions, and recommendations with regards to the overall ICT landscape is accepted, implemented, and deliver on business expectations.

Creates architectural designs to guide and contextualise solution development across products, services, projects, and systems (including applications, technologies, processes, and information).

Manages and develops the architecture for a broader scope of projects or products, working closely with domain architects that manage and design architecture for a single project or product or initiative.

Describe the structure, characteristics, behaviour, and other aspects of applications to project stakeholders.

Assess and proof of concept new and emerging hardware and software technologies and products based on Distell ICT landscape needs to add value to the overall strategy.

Provide specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed, and delivered.

Active project stream/team members on business projects.

Monitor the market to gain knowledge and understanding of currently emerging technologies to rapidly respond to meet the demands of changing business and share with organisation.

Collaborate and understand the needs of the business and provide application solutions and recommendations to deliver on business expectations.

Supporting the Agile project teams to keep deliverables on target and on time.

Build effective and trusting relationships with manager and peers.

Create a pipeline of breakthrough opportunities.

Regularly implement improvements to current architecture processes and technology and create an environment that value ideas, creativity, and innovation.

Desired Skills:

sapecc

s4hanna

Salesforce

azure

Microsoft

SAP

coupa

servicenow

blueyonder

cloud migrations

saas

paas

IPaaS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

FMCG cross functional experience.(Essential)

– At least 8 years’ experience in one or multiple ICT areas.

– Demonstrated experience working as a Solutions Architect.

– Demonstrated knowledge of business and system architecture principles, frameworks, processes, and governance.

– Proven ability to develop and implement technology architectures and solution frameworks in a complex business and technical environment.

– Demonstrated experience working as a Business or Solutions analysis.

– Experience in vendor relationship management.

– Excellent communication skills, including the ability to guide, negotiate and build consensus amongst large teams.

– Solid understanding of Enterprise Application Integration and emerging leading practices in this area, in particular SOA, SaaS, and BPM.

– Deep analytical skills.

– Project management skills.

– Knowledge of and exposure to the SAPECC + S4HANA, Salesforce, Microsoft software stack and Azure cloud suite will be highly advantageous.

– Application exposure: SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Coupa, ServiceNow and BlueYonder. Both on-premise, cloud migrations and cloud hosted SaaS, PaaS and IPaaS solutions.

(CV must please reflect all of the skills needed)

