Solutions Architect

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:
- Alignment landscape with enterprise architectural methodology and model.
- Identification, evaluation, solutions, and recommendations with regards to the overall ICT landscape is accepted, implemented, and deliver on business expectations.
- Creates architectural designs to guide and contextualise solution development across products, services, projects, and systems (including applications, technologies, processes, and information).
- Manages and develops the architecture for a broader scope of projects or products, working closely with domain architects that manage and design architecture for a single project or product or initiative.
- Describe the structure, characteristics, behaviour, and other aspects of applications to project stakeholders.
- Assess and proof of concept new and emerging hardware and software technologies and products based on Distell ICT landscape needs to add value to the overall strategy.
- Provide specifications according to which the solution is defined, managed, and delivered.
- Active project stream/team members on business projects.
- Monitor the market to gain knowledge and understanding of currently emerging technologies to rapidly respond to meet the demands of changing business and share with organisation.
- Collaborate and understand the needs of the business and provide application solutions and recommendations to deliver on business expectations.
- Supporting the Agile project teams to keep deliverables on target and on time.
- Build effective and trusting relationships with manager and peers.
- Create a pipeline of breakthrough opportunities.
- Regularly implement improvements to current architecture processes and technology and create an environment that value ideas, creativity, and innovation.
Desired Skills:
- sapecc
- s4hanna
- Salesforce
- azure
- Microsoft
- SAP
- coupa
- servicenow
- blueyonder
- cloud migrations
- saas
- paas
- IPaaS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
About The Employer:
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
FMCG cross functional experience.(Essential)
– At least 8 years’ experience in one or multiple ICT areas.
– Demonstrated experience working as a Solutions Architect.
– Demonstrated knowledge of business and system architecture principles, frameworks, processes, and governance.
– Proven ability to develop and implement technology architectures and solution frameworks in a complex business and technical environment.
– Demonstrated experience working as a Business or Solutions analysis.
– Experience in vendor relationship management.
– Excellent communication skills, including the ability to guide, negotiate and build consensus amongst large teams.
– Solid understanding of Enterprise Application Integration and emerging leading practices in this area, in particular SOA, SaaS, and BPM.
– Deep analytical skills.
– Project management skills.
– Knowledge of and exposure to the SAPECC + S4HANA, Salesforce, Microsoft software stack and Azure cloud suite will be highly advantageous.
– Application exposure: SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Coupa, ServiceNow and BlueYonder. Both on-premise, cloud migrations and cloud hosted SaaS, PaaS and IPaaS solutions.
