Our client is looking for a dynamic and passionate Support Engineer to join their diverse and hardworking team; focusing on customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
- System monitoring and system improvement
- Ensure infrastructure and 3rd party integrations are performing at optimal levels
- Generate and provide SQL reports to verify key system metrics
- Research, diagnose, troubleshoot and identify solutions to resolve customer issues
- SQL scripting skills essential
Requirements:
- Relevant Qualification in Information Technology
- At least 2 years’ experience in enterprise technical support
- SQL scripting skills
- Good spreadsheet skills
- Experience with web development technology – HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Experience in web development tools and techniques as well as sound experience with MySQL and software testing processes and techniques.
- Network system administration skills would be an advantage
- Strong problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- Technical support
- Troubleshooting
- SQL Scripting
- SQL Reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma