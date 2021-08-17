Support Engineer

Our client is looking for a dynamic and passionate Support Engineer to join their diverse and hardworking team; focusing on customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

System monitoring and system improvement

Ensure infrastructure and 3rd party integrations are performing at optimal levels

Generate and provide SQL reports to verify key system metrics

Research, diagnose, troubleshoot and identify solutions to resolve customer issues

SQL scripting skills essential

Requirements:

Relevant Qualification in Information Technology

At least 2 years’ experience in enterprise technical support

SQL scripting skills

Good spreadsheet skills

Experience with web development technology – HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Experience in web development tools and techniques as well as sound experience with MySQL and software testing processes and techniques.

Network system administration skills would be an advantage

Strong problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Technical support

Troubleshooting

SQL Scripting

SQL Reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

