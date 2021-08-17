Support Engineer

Aug 17, 2021

Our client is looking for a dynamic and passionate Support Engineer to join their diverse and hardworking team; focusing on customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

  • System monitoring and system improvement
  • Ensure infrastructure and 3rd party integrations are performing at optimal levels
  • Generate and provide SQL reports to verify key system metrics
  • Research, diagnose, troubleshoot and identify solutions to resolve customer issues
  • SQL scripting skills essential

Requirements:

  • Relevant Qualification in Information Technology
  • At least 2 years’ experience in enterprise technical support
  • SQL scripting skills
  • Good spreadsheet skills
  • Experience with web development technology – HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Experience in web development tools and techniques as well as sound experience with MySQL and software testing processes and techniques.
  • Network system administration skills would be an advantage
  • Strong problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Technical support
  • Troubleshooting
  • SQL Scripting
  • SQL Reports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

