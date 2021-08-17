Systems Analyst at Letsema

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing Systems Analysts for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Future Job Title: Systems Analysts

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

A Systems Analyst is responsible for the analysis of existing IT systems, and documenting requirements for alternatives or updates. You will guide the project team, while managing all stakeholders, to ensure that results are delivered in a professional manner, that advocates the name of the company. The incumbent will receive support from the Account and Engagement Manager.

We are seeking a Systems Analyst with experience in the Banking sector with experience working on new product/feature and process development.

Responsibilities for Systems Analyst

Deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases

Meet and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to establish project scope, system goals, and requirements

Develop, analyse, prioritize, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow

Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements

Manage the set-up and configuration of systems

Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed

Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms

Perform design, implementation, and upgrades of information systems to meet the business and user needs

Implement best practices for scalability, supportability, ease of maintenance, and system performance

Qualifications for Systems Analyst

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience

2 – 3 years’ experience in the Banking sector (essential)

2-3 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages

Excellent analytical skills

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

