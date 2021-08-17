Technical Specialist I (IT Tools – Monitoring)

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: Degree in Information Technology / Systems or another related field
Desirable:
- Industry Certification: CCNA or related
- Industry Certification: Linux Server Administration
- Industry Certification: Windows Server Administration
- Industry Certification: Cloud Practitioner (AWS; Azure) or related
- Industry Certification: Splunk, AppDynamics, SolarWinds, Datadog, SAP, Dynatrace, Oracle or related
Experience:
Essential:
- 3-5 years Experience supporting large user enterprise environments
- 3-5 years – Systems Administration
Highly Desirable:
- 3-5 years – Demonstrated expertise in a variety of enterprise monitoring disciplines
- 3-5 years – Demonstrated expertise in a variety of enterprise monitoring toolsets
- 3-5 years – Experience implementing large scale infrastructure monitoring solutions.
- 3-5 years – Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
- 3-5 years – Experience in a cloud-based environment
- 3-5 years – Demonstrated expertise in a variety of enterprise monitoring methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall
- 3-5 years – Experience in documenting environment and processes
Knowledge:
- Excellent enterprise monitoring product knowledge
- Good understanding of SNMP traps & events, NetFlow, Event Correlation or related
- Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
- Good Understanding & a working knowledge of Networking Technologies
- Good Understanding & a working knowledge of Systems Administration (Windows & Linux servers)
Job Related Skills
- Proficiency in configuring & administering various enterprise monitoring toolsets
- Scripting experience: PowerShell, Bash, Perl within and outside of the Enterprise Management Systems
- Ability to ascertain information about current organizational processes and how to go about organizing and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback.
- Knowledge of standard security guidelines.
Job objectives:
- Overall
- Support and take accountability for the set of projects, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership, and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet time, cost, and quality requirements.
- Supports projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies.
- Ensures delivery within sanctioned parameters and responsible for delivering objectives in area of expertise.
- Facilitates and coordinates the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release IT monitoring services or service changes.
- Manages the criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on requirements of new or changed IT monitoring services.
- Facilitate and provide guidance breaking down requirements across IT and business stakeholders.
- Ensures effective communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects.
- Plans how new or changed IT monitoring services are transitioned into operations, coordinating with other functions to ensure organizational readiness for change.
- Technical planning for go-live.
- Accurately represent the business units needs to the project/program team
- Resolve issues relevant to project/program deliverables within their area of expertise
- Vendor Management
- IT Enterprise Monitoring (Business Activity Monitoring; Capacity Monitoring; Application Performance Monitoring)