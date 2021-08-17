Velocity Frontend Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

3+ years’ Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Technical / Functional Skills:

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development

AWS (beneficial)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER

etc.)

Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

JIRA

CONFLUENCE

JAVA

FRONTEND

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position