Velocity Frontend Developer

Aug 17, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 3+ years’ Experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development
  • AWS (beneficial)
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER
  • etc.)
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • CONFLUENCE
  • JAVA
  • FRONTEND
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position