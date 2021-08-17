An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 3+ years’ Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Technical / Functional Skills:
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development
- AWS (beneficial)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER
- etc.)
- Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- CONFLUENCE
- JAVA
- FRONTEND
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years