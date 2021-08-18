Business Analyst IT

Act as a strategic problem solver assessing information technology systems and identify IT solutions in business functional areas; assess processes, determine requirements, and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to executives and stakeholders to improve efficiencies and add value to meet business needs using data analytics.
Responsibilities:
- improve processes and systems
- conduct research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients
- Enhance the quality of IT products and services
- Analyze data to inform business decisions, and find technological solutions to business needs, among other duties.
- Creating and examining the functional specifications
- Collect information from end-users about system performance
Requirements / Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology
- Minimum of 3 years of experience with computer applications.
- An expert level in MS Office applications, including Projects
- Proficient in data analysis
- Experience in programming
- Analytical problem-solving capabilities
- Interpersonal and consultative skills.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Analysis
- Process reengineering
- Business Process Mapping
- Data mapping
- Design specifications
- Software planning
- Software Development
- Project Management
- Statistical reports
- Technology solutions
- GAP analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Travel Agency
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.