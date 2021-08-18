Business Analyst IT

Act as a strategic problem solver assessing information technology systems and identify IT solutions in business functional areas; assess processes, determine requirements, and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to executives and stakeholders to improve efficiencies and add value to meet business needs using data analytics.

Responsibilities:

improve processes and systems

conduct research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients

Enhance the quality of IT products and services

Analyze data to inform business decisions, and find technological solutions to business needs, among other duties.

Creating and examining the functional specifications

Collect information from end-users about system performance

Requirements / Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology

Minimum of 3 years of experience with computer applications.

An expert level in MS Office applications, including Projects

Proficient in data analysis

Experience in programming

Analytical problem-solving capabilities

Interpersonal and consultative skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Process reengineering

Business Process Mapping

Data mapping

Design specifications

Software planning

Software Development

Project Management

Statistical reports

Technology solutions

GAP analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Travel Agency

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

