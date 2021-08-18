Business Analyst IT

Aug 18, 2021

Act as a strategic problem solver assessing information technology systems and identify IT solutions in business functional areas; assess processes, determine requirements, and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to executives and stakeholders to improve efficiencies and add value to meet business needs using data analytics.

Responsibilities:

  • improve processes and systems
  • conduct research and analysis in order to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to businesses and their clients
  • Enhance the quality of IT products and services
  • Analyze data to inform business decisions, and find technological solutions to business needs, among other duties.
  • Creating and examining the functional specifications
  • Collect information from end-users about system performance

Requirements / Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience with computer applications.
  • An expert level in MS Office applications, including Projects
  • Proficient in data analysis
  • Experience in programming
  • Analytical problem-solving capabilities
  • Interpersonal and consultative skills.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Analysis
  • Process reengineering
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Data mapping
  • Design specifications
  • Software planning
  • Software Development
  • Project Management
  • Statistical reports
  • Technology solutions
  • GAP analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Travel Agency
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

