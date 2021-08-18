Business Systems Analyst

Aug 18, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • BA qualification required
  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Business Analysis experience
  • Agile SDLC experience required
  • Employee Benefits / Financial Services industry experience preferred

Responsibilities:

  • Facilitate workshops to collect client requirements and perform analysis for project
  • Analysing business problems and co-creating solutions with the development team
  • Take responsibility for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria to solve business problems
  • Manage execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)
  • Keep project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner)
  • Ensure that the solutions as implemented meets the clients expectations
  • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department
  • Conduct system integration and functional testing
  • Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes
  • Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system
  • Provide assistance to Client Services Support area

Competencies Required:

  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Negotiating and Influencing Skills
  • Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines
  • Conflict Management
  • Motivated and Self-Driven

Additional Information

  • If you are curious about technology and the possibilities it creates, then this job may be perfect for you.
  • As part of the company Corporate IT and Digital team, you will use your expertise to solve complex problems and find unique solutions.
  • The work you’ll do every single day will improve people’s lives.
  • Our IT and Digital team are constantly making it easier for our customers to do business with us as well as for our employees to work more efficiently.
  • As a Business Systems Analyst you will understand the business needs and requirements as well as the system impacts.
  • An Agile approach will be applied to manage projects of various sizes throughout the full software development life cycle (SDLC) from inception through to implementation.
  • Using your top-notch facilitation skills, you’ll work with a variety of stakeholders designing solutions, managing expectations, mitigating risks, and delivering results.

