Experience and Qualifications:
- BA qualification required
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Business Analysis experience
- Agile SDLC experience required
- Employee Benefits / Financial Services industry experience preferred
Responsibilities:
- Facilitate workshops to collect client requirements and perform analysis for project
- Analysing business problems and co-creating solutions with the development team
- Take responsibility for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria to solve business problems
- Manage execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)
- Keep project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner)
- Ensure that the solutions as implemented meets the clients expectations
- Drive and support effective teamwork within the department
- Conduct system integration and functional testing
- Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes
- Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system
- Provide assistance to Client Services Support area
Competencies Required:
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Negotiating and Influencing Skills
- Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines
- Conflict Management
- Motivated and Self-Driven
Additional Information
- If you are curious about technology and the possibilities it creates, then this job may be perfect for you.
- As part of the company Corporate IT and Digital team, you will use your expertise to solve complex problems and find unique solutions.
- The work you’ll do every single day will improve people’s lives.
- Our IT and Digital team are constantly making it easier for our customers to do business with us as well as for our employees to work more efficiently.
- As a Business Systems Analyst you will understand the business needs and requirements as well as the system impacts.
- An Agile approach will be applied to manage projects of various sizes throughout the full software development life cycle (SDLC) from inception through to implementation.
- Using your top-notch facilitation skills, you’ll work with a variety of stakeholders designing solutions, managing expectations, mitigating risks, and delivering results.