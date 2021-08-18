Data Engineer (Python & SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai seeks a solutions-driven and highly organised Data Engineer who will be responsible for the investment team database architecture, data flow and data processes. This will include efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analysing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. You MUST have strong Python and SQL Programming skills, Linux Server administration & solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data. You must also possess a University Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial fields with at least 2 years experience with a specific focus in Database Management and have produced ETL processes at [URL Removed] & ETL

Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.

Optimise table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.

Optimise stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.

Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation.

Integrate systems data communication.

Automate data quality checks and database cleaning.

Maintain backup and restore functionality.

Administer user privileges.

Monitor activity on databases.

Python

Python ETL scripting.

Create and add to existing in-house Python modules.

Systems –

Linux Server administration and Bash scripting.

Linux service monitoring.

Create service usage metrics.

Investigate new technologies to improve the dataflow framework.

General

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects.

Process documentation and version control.

Ensure database services always available.

Ensure daily processes have executed successfully.

Handle ad hoc data query investigations.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial).

Experience/Skills –

Up to 2 years experience with a specific focus in Database Management and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL a must.

Linux Server administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding organisation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills oral and written.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving.

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ.

Energetic problem-solver.

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

