Front End Developer LELW1572 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for a Front End Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Willing and able to travel internationally (for 2 weeks at a time). Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with the minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation.
- Preparation of user and operation manual.
- User training.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- System implementation.
- System audits/quality assurance.
- User sign-off.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical
Salary: Hourly rate to be discussedMinimum RequirementsQualification:Degree in IT or relevant experience (Advantageous)Skills:Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarilyFrontend Technologies:
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development
- AWS (beneficial)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
- Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence