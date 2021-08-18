Front End Developer LELW1572 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for a Front End Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Willing and able to travel internationally (for 2 weeks at a time). Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with the minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation.

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical

Salary: Hourly rate to be discussedMinimum RequirementsQualification:Degree in IT or relevant experience (Advantageous)Skills:Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarilyFrontend Technologies:

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development

AWS (beneficial)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

