IT Administrator at Ntice Search

Our Client, Lantern Engineering, a 100% black-owned South African company within the aerospace and defence industry is looking for an IT Administrator based in Cape Town, Western [URL Removed] IT Administrator will be responsible to design, install, maintain, and provide support to the entire computer network systems which will involve but not be limited to the testing, configuring, troubleshooting of hardware, software, and networking systems within the companyQualifications
- Diploma in Information Technology
Experience and Knowledge
- 5 years experience in IT Desktop and service support
- 3 years experience in Networking (Switch configuration; Network hardware, computer hardware systems; etc.) and Infrastructure support
- Experience in Disaster Recovery Management (Backup; data/software recovery techniques)
- Experience in managing windows servers
- Exposure to MPLS
- Working knowledge in network design diagrams; database and networking systems
- Knowledge of Lan & Wireless networks
- Knowledge in: Windows based operating systems, MAC OS, Linux OS
- Knowledge of Networking, DMZ and Wi-Fi
- Knowledge of various File Systems
- Knowledge of RAID Arrays
- Knowledge in electronics (fault analysis, repair) related to the IT Industry
Skills
- Strong attention to details and quality
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to trouble shoot networking, hardware and software issues and resolving these issues
- Good time management and prioritising skills
- Ability to speak in layman terms on IT matters
- Sound working knowledge of Microsoft office
- Good to excellent customer relations skills
- The ability to communicate at senior management or executive level, both internally and with external clients
Responsibilities inter alia
- Setup relevant IT Policies and Procedures
- Enforce relevant IT Policies and Procedures
- Provide IT support as and when required (onsite and remotely), including repairs and services tasks, data recovery support
- Trouble shooting network and software issues and where necessary implementation of necessary corrective measures
- Set up and maintaining existing and new issue computers (desktops, laptops etc)
- Assisting with the design and installation of computer hardware configurations
- Installing. maintaining & improving on software and networking systems
- Executing and or assisting with any scheduled maintenance / upgrades (telephones, servers, computers, etc)
- Participating in or organising regular audits /checks to ensure efficient and effective running of all IT infrastructure minimising the potential downtime
- Ensuring that regular back-ups on servers / computers is done
- Maintaining a database of required tasks / issues raised; solutions implemented, completion date of these and ensure that reporting / feedback is provided to the relevant parties
- Fault analysis done and providing recommendations as to the way forward (improvements, amendments, etc to computers, network, switches, etc)