IT Administrator at Ntice Search

Our Client, Lantern Engineering, a 100% black-owned South African company within the aerospace and defence industry is looking for an IT Administrator based in Cape Town, Western [URL Removed] IT Administrator will be responsible to design, install, maintain, and provide support to the entire computer network systems which will involve but not be limited to the testing, configuring, troubleshooting of hardware, software, and networking systems within the companyQualifications

Diploma in Information Technology

Experience and Knowledge

5 years experience in IT Desktop and service support

3 years experience in Networking (Switch configuration; Network hardware, computer hardware systems; etc.) and Infrastructure support

Experience in Disaster Recovery Management (Backup; data/software recovery techniques)

Experience in managing windows servers

Exposure to MPLS

Working knowledge in network design diagrams; database and networking systems

Knowledge of Lan & Wireless networks

Knowledge in: Windows based operating systems, MAC OS, Linux OS

Knowledge of Networking, DMZ and Wi-Fi

Knowledge of various File Systems

Knowledge of RAID Arrays

Knowledge in electronics (fault analysis, repair) related to the IT Industry

Skills

Strong attention to details and quality

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to trouble shoot networking, hardware and software issues and resolving these issues

Good time management and prioritising skills

Ability to speak in layman terms on IT matters

Sound working knowledge of Microsoft office

Good to excellent customer relations skills

The ability to communicate at senior management or executive level, both internally and with external clients

Responsibilities inter alia

Setup relevant IT Policies and Procedures

Enforce relevant IT Policies and Procedures

Provide IT support as and when required (onsite and remotely), including repairs and services tasks, data recovery support

Trouble shooting network and software issues and where necessary implementation of necessary corrective measures

Set up and maintaining existing and new issue computers (desktops, laptops etc)

Assisting with the design and installation of computer hardware configurations

Installing. maintaining & improving on software and networking systems

Executing and or assisting with any scheduled maintenance / upgrades (telephones, servers, computers, etc)

Participating in or organising regular audits /checks to ensure efficient and effective running of all IT infrastructure minimising the potential downtime

Ensuring that regular back-ups on servers / computers is done

Maintaining a database of required tasks / issues raised; solutions implemented, completion date of these and ensure that reporting / feedback is provided to the relevant parties

Fault analysis done and providing recommendations as to the way forward (improvements, amendments, etc to computers, network, switches, etc)

Learn more/Apply for this position