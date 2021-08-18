IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Infrastructure/Platform projects (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions)
Solid experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority, including presentations.
The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
The drive and passion to get things done
- Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
- Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team
- Analytical thinking
- Influencing skills
- Proactive planning & influencing
- Relationship building & Communication skills
- Conflict handling
- Facilitation skills
- Passion for problem solving & issue resolution
- Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
- Principles of Project Management
- Project Management methodologies
- Project Life Cycle
- Project Management Tools
- Project Planning and Control techniques
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Project Governance
- Managing Project Budgets
- Change management methodology
- PMP
- Information Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric