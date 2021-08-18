Project Manager Job Specification
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
- Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
- Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
- Develop a detailed project plan using approved project management methodologies and processes.
- Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
- Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
- Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
- Apply the organisation’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
- Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
- Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
- Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
- Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
- Ensure efficient management of project resources
- Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
- Perform project close out activities
- Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
- Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
- Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
- Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
- Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.
- Manages external service providers.
- MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES
Delivery and success
- Directs, controls and enhances resources to produce operating results and meet specific objectives and deliver agreed results
People management
- Manages workflows and plans
- Ensures clarity around accountabilities
- Performance is actively managed
- Coaches and counsels staff
- Inspires and motivates staff to deliver results
- Provides staff with technical guidance
- Supports the development and career growth of staff, including input into the priority development needs of staff
Planning and organizing
- Directly plans and reports on units outputs; Identifies any possible deviations and problems which will affect output and develops and implement alternative plans
Resources management
- Manage allocated resources to ensure effective and efficient delivery
- Makes recommendation on resources and budgetary requirements for annual planning purposes
- Controls costs through effective management of principle business or operating process variables
Governance, Risk management, compliance
Ensure compliance with code of conduct, policies. procedures and legislative requirements
- Provides input into budget for the department and organizational policies
Education, Skills and Experience
- An undergraduate university degree is essential
- Postgraduate qualification in project management
- Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
- Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
- Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
- +3 years’ experience in middle management role
- Business analysis experience desirable
- Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
- Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
- Excellent time management skills.
- Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- systems development
- business analysis