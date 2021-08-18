Specialist Systems Engineer

Aug 18, 2021

POSITION: Specialist Systems Engineer: (aka Broadband Engineer) #SSE
LOCATION: Midrand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, dependant on experience
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric with a relevant qualification
  • 5-10 years experience as a Senior Engineer
  • Experience or familiarity with the Sandvine product suite is a strong advantage.
  • Experience or familiarity with the Cisco CPS and ISE product suite is advantageous.
  • Good knowledge of networking protocols such as IP, TCP, and the OSI stack.
  • Good knowledge of network applications and protocols, such as SSL, HTTP, Quick, etc.
  • Experience with Linux.
  • Experience with database management software such as PostgreSQL and Vertica.
  • Excellent scripting skills with knowledge of Python and SQL.
  • Familiarity with the analysis, model, and interpretation of data is an advantage.
  • Strong Problem-solving skills
  • A methodical and logical approach
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Experience in the telecoms sector is recommended.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design, develop and optimise PCEF systems architecture in alignment with the broader network architecture.
  • Monitor PCEF system to proactively identify and resolve potential issues.
  • Troubleshoot technical issues. Develop and implement solutions.
  • Monitor and evaluate implemented policies. Analyse policies and make recommendations on possible improvements.
  • Test and implement the recommended improvements to the policies and the PCEF system.
  • Analyse data captured by the PCEF and PCRF and provide actionable insights.
  • Ensure DPI stability, performance, and high availability/reliability
  • Analyse operational data from PCEF/PCRF components to proactively identify and resolve issues
  • Analyse statistics collected by the DPI to build and analyse dashboards to provide insights into the network utilisation, subscriber behaviour, etc.
  • Manage and configure policies defined in the PCRF.
  • Develop, implement and test new PCRF policies.
  • Troubleshoot issues with PCRF policies and operations.
  • Assist in creating reports and providing answers to queries combining information from PCRF and PCEF.
  • Keep abreast of the latest advancements and developments in the products and technology.
  • Provide insights and feedback to management and team to assist with the improvement of provided services.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SSE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Engineer
  • Sandvine product suite
  • Cisco CPS
  • Networking protocols ie. SSL HTTP
  • Linux
  • PostgreSQL
  • Vertica
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position