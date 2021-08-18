POSITION: Specialist Systems Engineer: (aka Broadband Engineer) #SSE
LOCATION: Midrand
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, dependant on experience
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric with a relevant qualification
- 5-10 years experience as a Senior Engineer
- Experience or familiarity with the Sandvine product suite is a strong advantage.
- Experience or familiarity with the Cisco CPS and ISE product suite is advantageous.
- Good knowledge of networking protocols such as IP, TCP, and the OSI stack.
- Good knowledge of network applications and protocols, such as SSL, HTTP, Quick, etc.
- Experience with Linux.
- Experience with database management software such as PostgreSQL and Vertica.
- Excellent scripting skills with knowledge of Python and SQL.
- Familiarity with the analysis, model, and interpretation of data is an advantage.
- Strong Problem-solving skills
- A methodical and logical approach
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Experience in the telecoms sector is recommended.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design, develop and optimise PCEF systems architecture in alignment with the broader network architecture.
- Monitor PCEF system to proactively identify and resolve potential issues.
- Troubleshoot technical issues. Develop and implement solutions.
- Monitor and evaluate implemented policies. Analyse policies and make recommendations on possible improvements.
- Test and implement the recommended improvements to the policies and the PCEF system.
- Analyse data captured by the PCEF and PCRF and provide actionable insights.
- Ensure DPI stability, performance, and high availability/reliability
- Analyse operational data from PCEF/PCRF components to proactively identify and resolve issues
- Analyse statistics collected by the DPI to build and analyse dashboards to provide insights into the network utilisation, subscriber behaviour, etc.
- Manage and configure policies defined in the PCRF.
- Develop, implement and test new PCRF policies.
- Troubleshoot issues with PCRF policies and operations.
- Assist in creating reports and providing answers to queries combining information from PCRF and PCEF.
- Keep abreast of the latest advancements and developments in the products and technology.
- Provide insights and feedback to management and team to assist with the improvement of provided services.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SSE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Engineer
- Sandvine product suite
- Cisco CPS
- Networking protocols ie. SSL HTTP
- Linux
- PostgreSQL
- Vertica
- Python
- SQL
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma