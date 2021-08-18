SQL Developer at QES

Aug 18, 2021

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Snr SQL Developer to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Responsibilities:

  • Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports
  • Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
  • Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
  • Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
  • Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Debugging of programs
  • Deployment planning and execution
  • Updates of data model / design documentation
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Requirements:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
  • Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
  • SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)
  • Performance tuning TSQL
  • Experience in database modelling
  • Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
  • Strong analytical and numerical ability
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality assurance orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
  • Building and maintaining relationships
  • Adaptability
  • Strong teamwork orientation
  • Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Development SQL
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • SSIS Development
  • SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

