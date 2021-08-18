SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Snr SQL Developer to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Responsibilities:

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation

Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data model / design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Requirements:

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial

Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)

Performance tuning TSQL

Experience in database modelling

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / continuous learning

Building and maintaining relationships

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)

Desired Skills:

SQL

Development SQL

SQL Server Reporting Services

SSIS Development

SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

