SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for Snr SQL Developer to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Responsibilities:
- Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports
- Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
- Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
- Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Debugging of programs
- Deployment planning and execution
- Updates of data model / design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
Requirements:
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
- Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)
- Performance tuning TSQL
- Experience in database modelling
- Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
- Strong analytical and numerical ability
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality assurance orientation
- Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Adaptability
- Strong teamwork orientation
- Strong communication skills
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development
- Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Development SQL
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- SSIS Development
- SQL Server Integration Services
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric