Technical Solutions Architect

Aug 18, 2021

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of +12 years relevant and demonstrated experience in: o Performing a lead role in a highly complex and large Information and Communications Technology (ICT) environment.
    o Domain-specific design thinking and implementation
    strategies.
    o Extensive domain-specific knowledge in order to find solutions to problems.
  • Domain-specific knowledge and / or experience required in:
    o Oracle – preferably Oracle underpinning SAP solutions. This extends to backups, recovery and data archiving.
    o IBM technology – hardware and software including SAN o Unix – AIX
    o Unix – Linux; Suse Linux or Redhat o Windows technology including Linux OS
    o A multitude of SAP solutions which are all integrated. e.g. SAP ECC6, CRM, PSRM, BI, Internal/External Portal, PI, Mobile, Netweaver and Solution Manager.
    o SAP Kernels
    o SAP GUI
    o SAP HANA and S/4HANA
    o Transport Layer Security (TLS)
    o HTTP/HTTPS call functionality
    o FTP and SFTP functionality
    o Gateways and firewalls – preferably Palo Altos
    o Certification Authority – Server and Client
    certificates
    o HUAWEI hardware and software knowledge
    would be beneficial
  • Knowledge and experience in licensing models (hardware and software) would be beneficial.
  • Knowledge and experience in Huawei technology (hardware and software) would be beneficial.

Qualifications Required:
Relevant Technology based certification and/ or qualification
SAP Basis certified – preferable
SAP HANA certification – preferable

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment

About The Employer:

Employer is in government

