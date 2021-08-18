Technical Solutions Architect

Experience Required:
- Minimum of +12 years relevant and demonstrated experience in: o Performing a lead role in a highly complex and large Information and Communications Technology (ICT) environment.
o Domain-specific design thinking and implementation
strategies.
o Extensive domain-specific knowledge in order to find solutions to problems.
- Domain-specific knowledge and / or experience required in:
o Oracle – preferably Oracle underpinning SAP solutions. This extends to backups, recovery and data archiving.
o IBM technology – hardware and software including SAN o Unix – AIX
o Unix – Linux; Suse Linux or Redhat o Windows technology including Linux OS
o A multitude of SAP solutions which are all integrated. e.g. SAP ECC6, CRM, PSRM, BI, Internal/External Portal, PI, Mobile, Netweaver and Solution Manager.
o SAP Kernels
o SAP GUI
o SAP HANA and S/4HANA
o Transport Layer Security (TLS)
o HTTP/HTTPS call functionality
o FTP and SFTP functionality
o Gateways and firewalls – preferably Palo Altos
o Certification Authority – Server and Client
certificates
o HUAWEI hardware and software knowledge
would be beneficial
- Knowledge and experience in licensing models (hardware and software) would be beneficial.
- Knowledge and experience in Huawei technology (hardware and software) would be beneficial.
Qualifications Required:
Relevant Technology based certification and/ or qualification
SAP Basis certified – preferable
SAP HANA certification – preferable
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- IBM Technology
- Unix AIX
- Unix-Linux
- Suse Linux
- Redhat
- Windows technology
- SAP kernels
- SAP HANA
- TLS
- HTTP/HTTPS call functionality
- Palo Altos
- Certification Authority
- Huawei software and hardware
- Licensing models
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Municipality & Local Gorvernment
About The Employer:
Employer is in government