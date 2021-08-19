Data Analyst

Aug 19, 2021

Description:
The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meet the business requirements.

  • Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources
  • Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document
  • Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions.
  • Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources
  • Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
  • Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance
  • Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
  • Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
  • Report and manage bugs/defects
  • Develop test progress reports
  • Identify and report risks and issues
  • Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant University Degree in IT or equivalent.
  • Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.
  • Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online
  • Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.
  • Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
  • Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
  • Certification in database development would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Developing
  • Data extraction

About The Employer:

State owned

