Data Analyst

Description:
The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meet the business requirements.
- Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources
- Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document
- Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions.
- Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources
- Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
- Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance
- Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
- Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
- Report and manage bugs/defects
- Develop test progress reports
- Identify and report risks and issues
- Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant University Degree in IT or equivalent.
- Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.
- Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online
- Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.
- Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
- Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
- Certification in database development would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Developing
- Data extraction
About The Employer:
State owned