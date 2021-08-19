Developer (NodeJS) at Capitec

Aug 19, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • We are looking for a Developer to join the Digital Client Engagement team at Capitec Bank. The team is building the Chat ecosystem at Capitec Bank.
  • The role will encompass both backend and front end development.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services using Node.js core and frontends using web components.
  • Experience with other languages especially C# or any functional language would be advantageous.
  • The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.
  • You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

