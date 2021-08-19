Developer (NodeJS) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

We are looking for a Developer to join the Digital Client Engagement team at Capitec Bank. The team is building the Chat ecosystem at Capitec Bank.

The role will encompass both backend and front end development.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services using Node.js core and frontends using web components.

core and frontends using Experience with other languages especially C# or any functional language would be advantageous.

or any functional language would be advantageous. The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.

You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Responding to Change

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position