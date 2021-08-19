Developer (NodeJS) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- We are looking for a Developer to join the Digital Client Engagement team at Capitec Bank. The team is building the Chat ecosystem at Capitec Bank.
- The role will encompass both backend and front end development.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services using Node.js core and frontends using web components.
- Experience with other languages especially C# or any functional language would be advantageous.
- The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.
- You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.