IT Helpdesk Technician at BET Software

This position will be responsible for ensuring the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of information systems, including but not limited to voice, data, and wireless network services within the Group. The successful candidate will take responsibility for troubleshooting network, hardware and software related issues and possess the ability to learn on the job and solve complex problems quickly due to the nature of the business. As this position also provides remote telephonic support it is required that the candidate possesses excellent verbal communication.

Minimum requirements:

Matric certificate

A+ and N+ certificate (other related IT certificate)

Minimum of 3 years experience (IT Helpdesk, Service Desk, IT Support Technician Desk, Support L1 and 2)

Troubleshooting experience.

LAN support experience.

Technical knowledge of current network hardware, protocols, and Internet standards

Internationally recognized Microsoft qualification.

Advantageous

First preference for Durban based candidates

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

A+

Call Logging

Printers installation

Desktop PC

Phone support

Install Software

1st Line

VPN Connections

Hardware troubleshooting

N+

Customer Service

Telephone Etiquette

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Joining Betting Entertainment Technologies (Pty) Ltd, aka BET Software, the technical arm of premier bookmaker Hollywoodbets is an opportunity to become part of one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technological success stories. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently on an exponential growth path, we are increasing our footprint with the objective of establishing BET as a leader in global markets. Consider coming along for the ride…you’ll never be bored.

