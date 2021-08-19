IT Lead Professional

Job Description:
- Responsible for the customization and implementation of local IT systems and processes.
- Assist with second level hardware and software support.
- Responsible for optimizing IT processes to match changing business requirements.
- Support ad hoc IT Projects within the IT department and relevant departments.
- Conducts regular of IT training (business systems) to end users.
- Responsible for problem solving within the IT context.
- Responsible for IT service, advice and support to internal customers, including all end users and plant management.
- Assists in budgeting for IT expenses, including the purchase of new equipment and software when necessary.
- Ensure backups of all business data are done regularly and tested in both live and off-line environments.
Job Requirements:
- Must be in possession of a 4 year National Diploma in Information Technology or Information Systems / Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Technology.
- At least 5 to 7 years working experience within the IT field. 2 of these years must be at analyst level.
- Microsoft SQL Server and VMWare certified. Not negotiable.
- Microsoft Certifications (MCSE or MCSD) certified or studying towards to.
- Enterprise resource planning Systems (ERP).
- Just in Time business systems. (JIT)
- Electronic Data Interchange. (EDI)
- Ware-house applications and scanner technologies.
- Microsoft office Suite and Database Technologies.
- JAD (Joint Application Design) and RAD (Rapid Application Development).