Junior Software Developer

Aug 19, 2021

Core Product Development:

  • Building software modules as described in the design documentation
  • Testing and Documentation of all software delivered
  • Involvement in technical and UI design sessions

Development support of customer projects:

  • There are times when the development team is called upon to assist with a specific customer implementation. This could be as simple as assisting with a report or query or involved custom development
  • All members of the development team are expected to assist the rest of company if requested to do so
  • All custom development work that is done is handed over to the project implementation team for final testing and on-site deployment. It is required that the development is documented and properly handed over so that this is possible. While it is not envisaged that any significant on-site support will be required in this role, it will be required to support the implementation team as they deploy the solution on site

Experience, Qualifications, and Skills:

  • Relevant 3 or 4 year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred
  • Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results
  • SQL or related database skills are required
  • VB.net coding skills would be an advantage
  • Android App development experience would be an advantage
  • Must be able to work without close supervision
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Enthusiasm for learning new skills
  • Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required

Key performance areas:

  • Code written to the standard required using specified naming conventions
  • Comments and Documentation meeting the standards required
  • Delivery timelines to meet agreed standards

Desired Skills:

  • Code written to the standard required using specified naming conventions
  • Comments and Documentation meeting the standards required

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A vacancy exists for a client based in Rivonia. They are a global software organization, and they are currently recruiting a Junior Software Developer to join their team.

Learn more/Apply for this position