Junior Software Developer

Core Product Development:

Building software modules as described in the design documentation

Testing and Documentation of all software delivered

Involvement in technical and UI design sessions

Development support of customer projects:

There are times when the development team is called upon to assist with a specific customer implementation. This could be as simple as assisting with a report or query or involved custom development

All members of the development team are expected to assist the rest of company if requested to do so

All custom development work that is done is handed over to the project implementation team for final testing and on-site deployment. It is required that the development is documented and properly handed over so that this is possible. While it is not envisaged that any significant on-site support will be required in this role, it will be required to support the implementation team as they deploy the solution on site

Experience, Qualifications, and Skills:

Relevant 3 or 4 year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred

Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results

SQL or related database skills are required

VB.net coding skills would be an advantage

Android App development experience would be an advantage

Must be able to work without close supervision

Ability to work under pressure

Enthusiasm for learning new skills

Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required

Key performance areas:

Code written to the standard required using specified naming conventions

Comments and Documentation meeting the standards required

Delivery timelines to meet agreed standards

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A vacancy exists for a client based in Rivonia. They are a global software organization, and they are currently recruiting a Junior Software Developer to join their team.

