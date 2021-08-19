Core Product Development:
- Building software modules as described in the design documentation
- Testing and Documentation of all software delivered
- Involvement in technical and UI design sessions
Development support of customer projects:
- There are times when the development team is called upon to assist with a specific customer implementation. This could be as simple as assisting with a report or query or involved custom development
- All members of the development team are expected to assist the rest of company if requested to do so
- All custom development work that is done is handed over to the project implementation team for final testing and on-site deployment. It is required that the development is documented and properly handed over so that this is possible. While it is not envisaged that any significant on-site support will be required in this role, it will be required to support the implementation team as they deploy the solution on site
Experience, Qualifications, and Skills:
- Relevant 3 or 4 year tertiary qualification. Computer Science, IT or similar preferred
- Strong development skills – proven either through relevant work experience or study results
- SQL or related database skills are required
- VB.net coding skills would be an advantage
- Android App development experience would be an advantage
- Must be able to work without close supervision
- Ability to work under pressure
- Enthusiasm for learning new skills
- Exceptional focus and attention to detail is required
Key performance areas:
- Code written to the standard required using specified naming conventions
- Comments and Documentation meeting the standards required
- Delivery timelines to meet agreed standards
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A vacancy exists for a client based in Rivonia. They are a global software organization, and they are currently recruiting a Junior Software Developer to join their team.