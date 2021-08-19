Lead IT Professional at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Aug 19, 2021

  • Responsible for the customization and implementation of local IT systems and processes.
  • Assist with second-level hardware and software support.
  • Responsible for optimizing IT processes to match changing business requirements.
  • Support ad hoc IT Projects within the IT department and relevant departments.
  • Conducts regular of IT training (business systems) to end-users.
  • Responsible for problem-solving within the IT context.
  • Responsible for IT service, advice, and support to internal customers, including all end-users and plant management.
  • Assists in budgeting for IT expenses, including the purchase of new equipment and software when necessary.
  • Ensure backups of all business data are done regularly and tested in both live and offline environments.

Ideal Experience and Qualifications:

  • Must be in possession of a 4-year National Diploma in Information Technology or Information Systems / Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Technology.
  • At least 5 to 7 years of working experience within the IT field. 2 of these years must be at the analyst level.
  • Microsoft SQL Server and VMWare certified. Not negotiable.
  • Microsoft Certifications (MCSE or MCSD) certified or studying towards to.
  • Enterprise resource planning systems (ERP).
  • Just in Time business systems. (JIT)
  • Electronic Data Interchange. (EDI)
  • Warehouse applications and scanner technologies.
  • Microsoft Office Suite and Database Technologies.
  • JAD (Joint Application Design) and RAD (Rapid Application Development).

