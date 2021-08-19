Software Architect

Design IT solutions to solve problems and meet business needs.

Manage change process and establish overall solutions architecture and frameworks. Assess process and business risks relating to systems and business needs.

Responsibilities:

Devise and implement IT innovations or methodologies that achieve efficiencies and reduce cost based on time, risk and process.

Reduce cost by identifying inappropriate technologies for the organisation. Provide guidance in architecting solution that yield the highest return on investments.

Deliver a service which builds rewarding relationships, proposes innovations and allows others to provide exceptional client service.

Maintain close working relationships with key stakeholders ensuring appropriate IT solutions are developed.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements

Collaborate with and transfer knowledge with internal and external teams.

Provide functional expertise to troubleshoot highly complex problems, or present/market new technology or solutions for business.

Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess functional and process risks on projects by collaborating with other architects to translate the customer’s requirements.

Identify, justify and design a specific solution that meets business requirements.

Provide guidance to operations teams and other architects on the design, development, and testing of a new solution, and work with assigned project teams to ensure a smooth implementation of changes to existing systems.

Implement all technical support request escalated and ensure effective resolution within the Service Level Agreement.

Create, maintain and oversee test environments with appropriate data to support unit testing from end to end to ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Analyze, estimate and execute all approved development and configuration items through delivery of the best technical solutions to deliver the required functionality.

Provide input and assist business to achieve efficiencies through optimized processes.

Assess process and business risks relating to systems to ensure minimal risk to the organisation.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements for IT Solutions.

Experience:

5+ years’ of relevant experience

Advanced knowledge of leading architecture solutions in the industry area

Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills

Ability to demonstrate technical concepts to non-technical audiences

Desired Skills:

Testing

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 10

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Financial sector.

