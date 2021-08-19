Software Development Engineer (Python)

As a Software Development Engineer you will assist in architecting, implementing, supporting and maintaining scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.
Key responsibilities:
- Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
- Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.
- Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.
- Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.
Attributes/Experience required:
- Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
- Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
- Experience with REST, Python and Linux.
- Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.
- Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.
Nice to have:
- Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
- Experience using GIT version control.
- Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
- Minimum 5 years of experience.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- REST
- Linux