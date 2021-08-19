System Analyst x7 (Johannesburg or Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems
- To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience the terminal drive and transaction switching environments
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in:
- Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), or
- Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), or
- Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)
Ideal:
Valued requirements include:
- ATM App
- Term App ISO
- Real Time Framework
- Merchant Settlement
- Post Card
- SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
- Crystal Reports
- Bancs Node
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
- Computer Systems
- Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
- B2B and Interbank processing
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- TCP / IP network principles
- System Architectural design principles & application
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.