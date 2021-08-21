Senior IT Support Engineer

An established international Business Cybersecurity and IT support provider is urgently seeking a Senior IT Engineer who is VERY driven to excellence, for their support and projects department in their Cape Town office.

If you are up for a challenge, have a strong technical background and meet the below requirements, send your CV immediately wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

My client offers the best experience and exposure!

ROLE:

Assistance with day-to-day high-level support and projects

Solutions planning, architecture, implementations, support and upgrades (advanced desktop, network, server, security, cloud and backup)

Support, procedures and ticket management improvements

System changes, audits and support escalation

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong knowledge of setup, upgrade, configuration and support:

Advanced Windows 7,8,10 and MAC OS

O365, Autopilot, MDM, Azure, SharePoint, G-suite

VMware, Hyper V, Terminal Server, SQL server, Windows Server, DNS, AD, DHCP, Group Policies, SAN and NAS storage

SQL, Exchange 2003-2016, Windows Server 2003 – 2019

Cisco ASA Firewall, Routers (NAT, PAT) and Switches (VLAN, VPN), System Monitoring, SNMP

Strong routing and switching

EXPERIENCE IN THE FOLLOWING WILL BE ADVANTAGEOUS:

Projects and implementations

Mimecast and/or other anti-spam solutions

SolarWinds and general scripting and automation

General security solutions (thread & IP layer protection, SIEM)

MUST HAVE (ESSENTIAL):

Attention to detail

Self-starter and driven towards excellence

Able to work under pressure

Low maintenance personality

Able to hit the ground running

8+ years solid IT experience

IT Degree and IT certified (either or all – Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Checkpoint, and Citrix)

Excellent communicator with a proven track record

Ongoing collaboration with team members to improve on current systems and processes.

Send your CV + Qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Unfortunately, due to the number of applications we receive, we’re not able to respond personally to every applicant. If you haven’t been contacted within 14 days of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Exchange Server

Citrix administration

Microsoft Exchange administration

MS Exchange Server

Microsoft Windows

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

established international Business Cybersecurity and IT support provider

Learn more/Apply for this position