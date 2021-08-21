Senior IT Support Engineer

An established international Business Cybersecurity and IT support provider is urgently seeking a Senior IT Engineer who is VERY driven to excellence, for their support and projects department in their Cape Town office.
If you are up for a challenge, have a strong technical background and meet the below requirements, send your CV immediately wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
My client offers the best experience and exposure!
ROLE:
- Assistance with day-to-day high-level support and projects
- Solutions planning, architecture, implementations, support and upgrades (advanced desktop, network, server, security, cloud and backup)
- Support, procedures and ticket management improvements
- System changes, audits and support escalation
REQUIREMENTS:
Strong knowledge of setup, upgrade, configuration and support:
- Advanced Windows 7,8,10 and MAC OS
- O365, Autopilot, MDM, Azure, SharePoint, G-suite
- VMware, Hyper V, Terminal Server, SQL server, Windows Server, DNS, AD, DHCP, Group Policies, SAN and NAS storage
- SQL, Exchange 2003-2016, Windows Server 2003 – 2019
- Cisco ASA Firewall, Routers (NAT, PAT) and Switches (VLAN, VPN), System Monitoring, SNMP
- Strong routing and switching
EXPERIENCE IN THE FOLLOWING WILL BE ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Projects and implementations
- Mimecast and/or other anti-spam solutions
- SolarWinds and general scripting and automation
- General security solutions (thread & IP layer protection, SIEM)
MUST HAVE (ESSENTIAL):
- Attention to detail
- Self-starter and driven towards excellence
- Able to work under pressure
- Low maintenance personality
- Able to hit the ground running
- 8+ years solid IT experience
- IT Degree and IT certified (either or all – Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Checkpoint, and Citrix)
- Excellent communicator with a proven track record
- Ongoing collaboration with team members to improve on current systems and processes.
Send your CV + Qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Unfortunately, due to the number of applications we receive, we’re not able to respond personally to every applicant. If you haven’t been contacted within 14 days of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Exchange Server
- Citrix administration
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- MS Exchange Server
- Microsoft Windows
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
established international Business Cybersecurity and IT support provider