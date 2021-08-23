Advance Systems Developer

JOB OPPORTUNITY – Permanent Employment
Position: Senior Software Developer
Location: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape (Open to remote work)
Salary: R35 000 – R50 000 pm (Depending on qualification and experience)
Roles and responsibilities:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
- PE based or willing to move to PE preferred, but open to remote work
Should you meet the above requirements, please submit the following to [Email Address Removed]
CV, Copy of certificate and transcripts
Please put in Subject Line “Senior Software Developer”
Closing date: 25 August 2021
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
About The Employer:
TalentCRU – Adcorp