Advance Systems Developer

Aug 23, 2021

JOB OPPORTUNITY – Permanent Employment

Position: Senior Software Developer

Location: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape (Open to remote work)

Salary: R35 000 – R50 000 pm (Depending on qualification and experience)

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

    Requirements:

  • Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
  • PE based or willing to move to PE preferred, but open to remote work

    Should you meet the above requirements, please submit the following to [Email Address Removed]

    CV, Copy of certificate and transcripts

    Please put in Subject Line “Senior Software Developer”

    Closing date: 25 August 2021

    Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

About The Employer:

TalentCRU – Adcorp

