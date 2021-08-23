C# .Net Angular – Full Stack Developer

The company
An international software firm that solves bona fide problems with solutions that can only be defined as innovative and visionary. With bleeding, modern technology stacks and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.
The role
The client looking for a number of C# software engineers to assist with:
- Understanding requirements to produce coding, testing it and of course, debugging it
- Identifying application issues
- Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Writing well designed, testable, efficient, and sophisticated code
- Ensuring designs follow specifications
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification
- Proficiency in C# with 3+ years solid exposure at a professional level
Tech Stack needed:
C#
WPF and WCF proven abilities
.NET Core
Git
RESTful services
What is beneficial:
Microsoft Certification
Microservices, Docker and Kubernetes experience
Azure / AWS or other Cloud platform experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- git
- Restful
- Web Services
- docker
- kubernetes
- azure
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree