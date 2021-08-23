C# .Net Angular – Full Stack Developer

The company

An international software firm that solves bona fide problems with solutions that can only be defined as innovative and visionary. With bleeding, modern technology stacks and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

The role

The client looking for a number of C# software engineers to assist with:

Understanding requirements to produce coding, testing it and of course, debugging it

Identifying application issues

Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle

Writing well designed, testable, efficient, and sophisticated code

Ensuring designs follow specifications

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification

Proficiency in C# with 3+ years solid exposure at a professional level

Tech Stack needed:

C#

WPF and WCF proven abilities

.NET Core

Git

RESTful services

What is beneficial:

Microsoft Certification

Microservices, Docker and Kubernetes experience

Azure / AWS or other Cloud platform experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

git

Restful

Web Services

docker

kubernetes

azure

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

