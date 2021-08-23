Data Analyst

Your passion for data analytics coupled with your previous experience in analysing large data using MS Excel could put you in line to be part of this highly dynamic organisation.
Ideal opportunity for someone with a completed degree and at least 2years success in a similar role who is looking to build a long term career.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant B.SC or related degree
- 2+years experience in dealing with large data
- Advanced MS Excel including pivot tables
- Power BI
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Power BI
About The Employer:
Highly dynamic company culture and continuously evolving environment. Young, driven, open and friendly team.