Junior Web Developer / IT Technician at Headhunters

Aug 23, 2021

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ a Junior Web Developer / IT Technician.

The main focus would be Web Development:

  • The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,
  • As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify
  • Skilled in SEO
  • Mobile Friendly
  • Website Hosting Management
  • Knowledgeable about UX & UI design
  • Keep up with the latest trends
  • Time Management
  • Working in team environment/ teachable.

Secondary focus is IT:

  • Helping staff with any IT related issues
  • Research about new equipment
  • Manage all software subscriptions

