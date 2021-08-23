Junior Web Developer / IT Technician at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ a Junior Web Developer / IT Technician.
The main focus would be Web Development:
- The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,
- As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify
- Skilled in SEO
- Mobile Friendly
- Website Hosting Management
- Knowledgeable about UX & UI design
- Keep up with the latest trends
- Time Management
- Working in team environment/ teachable.
Secondary focus is IT:
- Helping staff with any IT related issues
- Research about new equipment
- Manage all software subscriptions
