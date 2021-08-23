Mid-Snr Software Engineer (C#/.Net Core/Blazor) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a solutions & deadline-driven Mid-Snr Software Engineer with strong C#, .Net Core & Blazor skills is sought to join the team of a Joburg Marketing & Media Solutions Provider. You will be responsible for new development and maintenance of the existing web applications. Your tech toolset should also include RESTful API, MVC, SQL Server, JavaScript, Entity Framework, Bootstrap, WCF, AWS and Azure knowledge and cloud [URL Removed] of new products and features.

Maintenance of existing web applications.

REQUIREMENTS: C# .Net Core / .Net 5 Blazor or Single page application RESTful API MVC Framework SQL Server JavaScript Entity Framework Bootstrap WCF Windows Services AWS Services Azure knowledge and cloud hostingNice-to-haves Kendo (Telerik) FlutterATTRIBUTES:

Dedication and accuracy.

Sound problem solver.

Ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Software

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position