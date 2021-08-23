Native Android Development Guru

Android Guru (Native – java) required for a telecommunications company in Cape Town. Your Android skills will be required to design and develop leading-edge mobile applications.

Requirements:

Degree in IT

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java

Android Native Development (Java)

Firebase integration experience

Knowledge of Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.

Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Follow MVC architecture

Understanding of OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Publish and manage applications in Google Play Store / Huawei Store / App Store

For more information contact:

Naydene Cronje

Team Lead

[Email Address Removed]

