Network Engineer at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Designing, configuring, implementation and testing of networking software, hardware and operating system environments. (Nice to have: F5, Cisco, Unix, Linux, VMware, Oracle OVS).

Compiling Visio/draw.io diagrams (networking, server and storage hardware).

Compiling/maintaining supporting documentation related to new/old implementations.

Performing networking, server and storage equipment rack mounting and cable patching/management.

Replacing faulty server, storage and network components.

Ensuring that infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that installation and configuration is according to client requirements.

Maintaining/administering computer networks and related computing environments.

Performing disaster recovery operations and network configuration backups.

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software and other network and system related problems.

Identifying problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all incidents.

Performing level 2 server and network troubleshooting.

Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

Providing networking support and telephonic support to clients.

Taking full ownership for managing incidents to resolution.

Coordinating network access and use.

Protecting data, software and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.

Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks/computer systems.

Maintaining, configuring and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science

CCNA/A+/N+; MCSE

Skills / Experience:

4 years experience in implementing, administering and troubleshooting network infrastructure devices (routers, switches, wireless access points, controllers, WAN optimizers and monitoring applications).

2 years of experience in LAN, WAN and MPLS.

18 months experience in configuring CISCO Routers and Switches.

Network security experience / IT Security Competencies.

IS security diagrams, documentation and systems.

Mandatory Experience: Network Switches (Preference for HPE) | Firewalls (Preference for F5) Load Balancing (Preference for F5) | Linux server networking Strong skills in IP networking and design WAF technology understanding and configuration Experience with scripting and automation tools Various monitoring tools & technologies including SNMP

Advantageous Experience: VMWare networking Fortigates and/or Fortiswitch familiarity



