Software Engineer ( PLC Programming)

Offering a strong track record and flexibility in how they approach an engineering project, they create systems from the ground up and can provide ready-to-use turnkey solutions. Currently they are recruiting for Automation Engineer / PLC Programmer to join their East London Branch

Job Experience:

BSc / BEng / BTech / NDip in Electrical, Electronics or Mechatronic Engineering

Recently Graduated or 1 4 years experience in Industrial Automation

Experience in PLC Programming in Siemens (Integra), S7 and TIA Portal

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. Should you wish to email your CV please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

