Azure Data Engineer (Contract)

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tertiary qualification in IT Essential
- 5 years experience in development deployment and monitoring of Data Pipelines across the Data Lake and into Synapse
- Extensive experience in developing BI Solutions
- Extensive experience in developing Data Marts and transformations
- Extensive experienced in PowerBI data sets and flows
- Willingness to travel
Background in any of the following advantageous:
- Food, Beverage, Dairy, Brewery, Engineering
- Main sales experince in pumps, Valves, Heat Exchangers, Separators etc
- Candidate should therefore preferably have one or the other (or both) of these
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- 5 years experience in development deployment and monitoring of Data Pipelines across the Data Lake and into Synapse
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Data Ops
- Azure Data Lake
- SQL database
- Azure Synapse
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.