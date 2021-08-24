Azure Data Engineer (Contract)

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary qualification in IT Essential

5 years experience in development deployment and monitoring of Data Pipelines across the Data Lake and into Synapse

Extensive experience in developing BI Solutions

Extensive experience in developing Data Marts and transformations

Extensive experienced in PowerBI data sets and flows

Willingness to travel

Background in any of the following advantageous:

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Ops

Azure Data Lake

SQL database

Azure Synapse

