Azure Data Engineer (Contract)

Aug 24, 2021

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT Essential
  • 5 years experience in development deployment and monitoring of Data Pipelines across the Data Lake and into Synapse
  • Extensive experience in developing BI Solutions
  • Extensive experience in developing Data Marts and transformations
  • Extensive experienced in PowerBI data sets and flows
  • Willingness to travel

Background in any of the following advantageous:

  • Food, Beverage, Dairy, Brewery, Engineering
  • Main sales experince in pumps, Valves, Heat Exchangers, Separators etc
  • Candidate should therefore preferably have one or the other (or both) of these

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Data Ops
  • Azure Data Lake
  • SQL database
  • Azure Synapse

