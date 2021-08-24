Data Analyst

Purpose:

  • The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensurethat data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the business requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in IT or B-Tech in IT.
  • Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.
  • Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online
  • Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.
  • Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
  • Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
  • Certification in database development would be an advantage.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different datasources
  • Perform detailed review of data requirements fromfunctional system specification document
  • Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness andcorrectness of the data solutions.
  • Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisationof data between the different data sources
  • Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
  • Review the indexing of data in the new database and assessthe performance
  • Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
  • Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
  • Report and manage bugs/defects
  • Develop test progress reports
  • Identify and report risks and issues
  • Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping ofdata between the different data sources.

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • data extraction
  • Data manipulation
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Data Cleansing
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Data Quality
  • SQL
  • Data Warehousing
  • Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

