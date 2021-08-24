Data Analyst

Purpose:
- The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensurethat data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the business requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in IT or B-Tech in IT.
- Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS.
- Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online
- Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing.
- Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
- Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
- Certification in database development would be an advantage.
Key Performance Areas:
- Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different datasources
- Perform detailed review of data requirements fromfunctional system specification document
- Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness andcorrectness of the data solutions.
- Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisationof data between the different data sources
- Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
- Review the indexing of data in the new database and assessthe performance
- Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
- Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
- Report and manage bugs/defects
- Develop test progress reports
- Identify and report risks and issues
- Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping ofdata between the different data sources.
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- data extraction
- Data manipulation
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Data Cleansing
- Microsoft Power BI
- Data Quality
- SQL
- Data Warehousing
- Sharepoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree