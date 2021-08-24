Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the Beverage industry is looking to employ a Project Manager within their businessClient DetailsOur client is a multinational Beverage organisation with it’s global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe responsibilities will include the following:
- End-to-end Project Management
- Create and manage project plans and KPI’s
- Provide project management support to transformation office
- Creative problem solving
- Up-skill the team
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- 3 years + in Project Management in beverage industry of FMCG (Non negotiable)
- Demonstrate PMO experience using scrum or agile methodologies
- Ability to drive collaboration to move projects forward in a complex, matrix organisational structure.
- Project Management skills leveraging Project Management Software.
- Confidence to work with senior stakeholders.
- Business processing and product management.
Job OfferMarket Related offer
About The Employer:
