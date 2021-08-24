Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Aug 24, 2021

Our client within the Beverage industry is looking to employ a Project Manager within their businessClient DetailsOur client is a multinational Beverage organisation with it’s global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe responsibilities will include the following:

  • End-to-end Project Management
  • Create and manage project plans and KPI’s
  • Provide project management support to transformation office
  • Creative problem solving
  • Up-skill the team

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

  • 3 years + in Project Management in beverage industry of FMCG (Non negotiable)
  • Demonstrate PMO experience using scrum or agile methodologies
  • Ability to drive collaboration to move projects forward in a complex, matrix organisational structure.
  • Project Management skills leveraging Project Management Software.
  • Confidence to work with senior stakeholders.
  • Business processing and product management.

Job OfferMarket Related offer

