Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the Beverage industry is looking to employ a Project Manager within their businessClient DetailsOur client is a multinational Beverage organisation with it’s global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe responsibilities will include the following:

End-to-end Project Management

Create and manage project plans and KPI’s

Provide project management support to transformation office

Creative problem solving

Up-skill the team

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

3 years + in Project Management in beverage industry of FMCG (Non negotiable)

Demonstrate PMO experience using scrum or agile methodologies

Ability to drive collaboration to move projects forward in a complex, matrix organisational structure.

Project Management skills leveraging Project Management Software.

Confidence to work with senior stakeholders.

Business processing and product management.

Job OfferMarket Related offer

About The Employer:

Agent

Learn more/Apply for this position