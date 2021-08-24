Senior Business Analyst – Remote – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialist in Intelligent Automation assisting organizations to explore and adopt new opportunities for innovation, optimization and improved effectiveness seeks the sharp talents of a Senior Business Analyst
Requirements:
- Informatics Degree / Diploma (Math marks to accompany CV)
- 7-10 years of relevant commercial experience
- Data Warehousing experience
- SQL
- Business Mapping
- Data Modelling
- Data Analytics
- BRD
- BRS
- FRS
