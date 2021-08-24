Senior Business Analyst – Remote – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialist in Intelligent Automation assisting organizations to explore and adopt new opportunities for innovation, optimization and improved effectiveness seeks the sharp talents of a Senior Business Analyst

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

Informatics Degree / Diploma (Math marks to accompany CV)

7-10 years of relevant commercial experience

Data Warehousing experience

SQL

Business Mapping

Data Modelling

Data Analytics

BRD

BRS

FRS

Reference Number for this position is NN53572 which is a permanent position that is fully remote offering a cost to company salary of R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business Mapping

BRD

BRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position