Senior Data Engineer – Sandton – Contract – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Requirements:
- Degree in Mathematics / Statistics / Engineering / Computer Science or related technical field
- Commercial experience with Data-Warehouse and Data Lake design
- Commercial experience with Data processing architectures such as Lambda, Kappa or Delta
- Experience using Cloud vendor techniques
- Expertise in creating ETL’s
- Experience with SQL vendor technologies
- Experience with Big Data and stream processing technologies such as Apache Spark for data processing
- Experience with containerization technologies
- Expertise in Python and SQL
- DevOps (Continuous Deployment and Integration)
- Application lifecycle management expertise.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Delta
- Kappa
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree