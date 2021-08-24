Senior Data Engineer – Sandton – Contract – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Technology and analytics driven company empowering clients through innovation requires the services of a Senior Data Engineer for a long-term contract role.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level and are looking for challenging projects and exposure to new techs, then this may be the right opportunity for you! Apply Now!!

Requirements:

Degree in Mathematics / Statistics / Engineering / Computer Science or related technical field

Commercial experience with Data-Warehouse and Data Lake design

Commercial experience with Data processing architectures such as Lambda, Kappa or Delta

Experience using Cloud vendor techniques

Expertise in creating ETL’s

Experience with SQL vendor technologies

Experience with Big Data and stream processing technologies such as Apache Spark for data processing

Experience with containerization technologies

Expertise in Python and SQL

DevOps (Continuous Deployment and Integration)

Application lifecycle management expertise.

Reference Number for this position is NN53320 which is on a Long-term contract work in Sandton offering a rate of up to R800 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Delta

Kappa

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position