Snr Database Analyst/BI Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Specialist in GPS and other positioning tech, seeks the technical expertise of a self-driven Snr Database Analyst/BI Developer whos passionate about all things data, to lead the Cape Town Data & Business Intelligence team, working across multiple local & international projects. The ideal candidate must have a completed Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology or Software Development, have 5 years work experience in a similar role, 3 years having led teams, have Enterprise or COTS software implementations experience, SQL, SSIS, ETL, SSRS, SQL Server 2008 or later, MS Office, Case Management, Version Control, Relational databases and have worked in global teams. Remote work on offer until further [URL Removed] role involves working with professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. This particular team is involved in a wide range of tasks that encompass the deployment of COTS (Commercial Off the Shelf) Enterprise solution, Landfolio. The team has touchpoints on almost every aspect of implementation. These tasks include:

Legacy Data Analysis and Migration

Reporting Implementation using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Business Intelligence Implementation

Oversight on database design of core products

Supporting existing implementations needs within the scope above

Lead the Cape Town team of Database Analysts/BI Developers as well as your own outputs of the above tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Completed a Tertiary education (National Diploma or Degree) in the field of Information Technology or Software Development.

Minimum 5 years in a similar role.

Minimum 3 years leading teams.

Technical skills required –

Structured Query Language

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Relational Databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) (ETL)

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

Microsoft Office

Case Management

Version Control

Client/Stakeholder engagement

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges.

Must be able to work in a multinational environment.

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability.

Good communication skills (written & verbal).

An appreciation of well-represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail.

