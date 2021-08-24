Snr Database Analyst/BI Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Specialist in GPS and other positioning tech, seeks the technical expertise of a self-driven Snr Database Analyst/BI Developer whos passionate about all things data, to lead the Cape Town Data & Business Intelligence team, working across multiple local & international projects. The ideal candidate must have a completed Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology or Software Development, have 5 years work experience in a similar role, 3 years having led teams, have Enterprise or COTS software implementations experience, SQL, SSIS, ETL, SSRS, SQL Server 2008 or later, MS Office, Case Management, Version Control, Relational databases and have worked in global teams. Remote work on offer until further [URL Removed] role involves working with professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. This particular team is involved in a wide range of tasks that encompass the deployment of COTS (Commercial Off the Shelf) Enterprise solution, Landfolio. The team has touchpoints on almost every aspect of implementation. These tasks include:
- Legacy Data Analysis and Migration
- Reporting Implementation using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Business Intelligence Implementation
- Oversight on database design of core products
- Supporting existing implementations needs within the scope above
REQUIREMENTS:
- Completed a Tertiary education (National Diploma or Degree) in the field of Information Technology or Software Development.
- Minimum 5 years in a similar role.
- Minimum 3 years leading teams.
- Technical skills required –
- Structured Query Language
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Relational Databases
- Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008 or later
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) (ETL)
- Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)
- Microsoft Office
- Case Management
- Version Control
- Client/Stakeholder engagement
ATTRIBUTES:
- Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges.
- Must be able to work in a multinational environment.
- Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability.
- Good communication skills (written & verbal).
- An appreciation of well-represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
